NSE set for oil and gas sector seminar

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will host an Oil and Gas sector webinar on October 20, 2020. With the theme, Perspectives of Operators and Industry Experts Post-COVID- 19, the webinar will bring together key players across the entire oil and gas value chain to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector as well as its reactions to global trends, government policies, funding dynamics, key challenges and potential shifts. According to a statement from the Exchange, the event will be headlined by the Minister for State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva; the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Lamido Yuguda and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari.

It will feature a stellar line-up of global speakers across the public and private sector who will analyse global trends and insights that will shape the future of the Nigerian oil & gas sector, provide recommendations for policy makers, and identify opportunities for long-term growth and expansion. Speaking about the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema noted that: “The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across diverse industries globally and the oil and gas industry is no exception.

“Today, the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated what was already shaping up to be one of the industry’s most transformative moments, the impacts of which will likely be felt throughout oil’s global supply chains and ripple into other parts of the energy sector.

