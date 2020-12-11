NSE set to empower retail investors

Consistent with its commitment to improving financial literacy and enhancing retail investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in collaboration with Money Africa and United Capital Securities, will host a virtual Investors’ workshop on December 15, 2020.

The webinar with the theme, “Understanding Stock Market Investing,” is a free and open financial literacy and inclusion programme designed to educate existing and prospective investors on the opportunities and product offerings available in the capital market. Speaking on the importance of investor education, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, had said: “Investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy.

The exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed.

“We recognise the need to drive participation in our market, especially among millennials and will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal.”

The exchange had showed its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred exchange hub. Through frequent communications across its touchpoints and engagements such as this webinar, the exchange is working assiduously to ensure that investors understand the characteristics of various securities and how they are issued or traded to maximise their potential.

Like this: Like Loading...