NSE, stockbrokers, others to host fixed income webinar

Nigeria’s fixed income market has enjoyed significant attention over the past months with market capitalization growing from N12.9 trn at the end of 2019 to N16.4trn YTD as a result of increased listing activity from the Federal Government and Nigerian corporates.

In line with efforts by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to further build capacity and enhance investors’ participation in the fixed income market,

The exchange will host a twoday webinar on fixed income for capital market stakeholders. T he NSE in a statement said the webinar, which is in collaboration with the Debt Management Office and CSL Stockbrokers would hold on Wednesday, October 7, for dealing member firms and Thursday October 8, 2020 for the investing public.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, and is expected to feature the Director- General, Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha, as well as other industry players. The sessions have been designed to enhance dealing member firms’ understanding of the debt market structure, trading techniques, bond pricing, and the settlement of bond trades.

On the part of the investing public, the workshop will highlight the opportunities and benefits in the fixed income market.

The exchange continues to provide avenues for engagement on its various products and services to enhance investors’ knowledge and deepen capital market activity even in these challenging times.

Since the activation of its business xontinuity plan, which saw the transition to remote working and trading on 23 March 2020, it is indeed commendable that NSE has provided a platform to raise capital, transact business and build capacity virtually with zero disruptions.

