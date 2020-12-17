Business

NSE: Stocks extend gain by N140bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.76 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index rose by 267.93 basis points or 0.76 per cent to close at 35,493.15 index points as against 35,225.22 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N140 billion or 0.76 per cent to close higher at N18.550 trillion from N18.410 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 650.55 million shares in 3,954 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 431.57million shares exchanged by investors in 623 deals. Volume in the subsector was driven by activities in shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The premium sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 61.93 million shares in 140 deals. The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 26 while decliners closed at 13. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that AXA-Mansard Assurance Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at 77 kobo per share

while May and Baker Plc followed with 9.60 per cent to close at N3.89 per share and NCR Plc with a gain of 9.60 per cent to close at N2.17 per share.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG: Agric to solve COVID-19-induced challenges

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government has disclosed that agriculture is the best way to beat the triple problem of low foreign exchange, huge unemployment and negative growth caused by COVID-19 in line with Mr. President’s mantra “to produce what we eat and eat what we produce.” With this, government is focusing on agriculture, increasing the acreage under […]
Business

Neimeth partners FRSC on COVID-19 prevention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

N eimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has kicked off a campaign to create awareness on the prevention of the Corona Virus disease.     The company is sponsoring Public Enlightenment Kiosks and other public awareness materials to sensitise the public on the various guidelines to prevent the spread of Corona virus (COVID -19).     According […]
Business

Pantami tasks communication agencies on research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has stressed the need for agencies under the ministry to make grants available for research activities in the country. Pantami made this known during a visit to his office by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund’s (TETFund) Research and Development (R&D) Standing Committee’s team on Information […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: