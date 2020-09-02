NSE suspends Medview, Briscoe, 4 others for non-disclosure

Following their inability to file corporate accounts as at when due, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday suspended trading in six quoted companies. The suspended companies are FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, Medview Airline Plc, Niger Insurance Plc, R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Capital Oil Plc.

The NSE suspended trading on the shares of the companies with effect from Tuesday September 1, 2020 over their failure to file their audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2019”. Regulatory rules at the local bourse require all quoted companies to submit their annual audited report and financial statement not later than 90 days afterthe endof thefinancialyear. More than 85 per cent of quoted companies including all banks, insurers, major manufacturers, oil and gas companies and conglomerates use the Gregorian calendar year ending December 31 as their business year. Thus, the deadline for the submission was Monday, March 30, 2020. The disruptions caused by the COVID-19, had led both the NSE and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend the deadline for submission of annual report and accounts by 60 days, till May 29, 2020. The NSE stated that the companies were suspended after the expiration of the “grace” period and many notifications demanding the submission of the financial statements.

“In accordance with the rules set forth above, the suspension of trading in the shares of the above listed companies will only be lifted upon the submission of the relevant accounts and provided the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the exchange,” NSE stated.

The NSE had in July 2020 warned investors to be wary when dealing with shares of 13 companies after they failed to meet regulatory deadlines for the submission of their financial statements without any explanation. The 13 companies included Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, DN Tyre & Rubber Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, Goldlink Insurance Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, Medview Airline Plc, Resort Savings & Loans Plc, Staco Insurance Plc, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, UNIC Diversified Holdings Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc.

