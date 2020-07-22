Business

NSE sustains dip with N50bn loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading, producing 10 losers against 14 gainers.
Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.39 per cent as bargain hunters continued to take profits from gains recorded last week.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 95.13 basis points or 0.39 per cent to close at 24,174.45 as against 24.269.58 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N50 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N12.610 trillion from N12.660 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 304.18 million shares exchanged in 3,800 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 128.49 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,304 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTB Plc followed with a turnover of 47.78 million shares traded in 641 deals.
Shares of Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 8.57 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share. Vitfoam Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 7.88 per cent each to close at N5.75 per share while Royal Exchange Plc gained 7.41 per cent to close at 29 kobo per share.
On the flip side, shares of Eterna Oil Plc led the losers by 10 per cent to close at N1.80 per share. Prestige Assurance Plc plunged 9.26 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share while International Breweries a Plc dropped 9.21 per cent to close at N3.45 per share.

