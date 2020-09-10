Business

NSE sustains loss with N38bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure remains unabated, producing 23 losers against seven gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.28 per cent as bargain hunters remain on the sideline following growing investment apathy. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 72.41 basis points or 0.28 per cent to close at 25,424.91 as against 25.497.32 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N38 billion or 0.28 per cent to close at N13.263 trillion from N13.301 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 269.63 million shares exchanged in 4,155 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 130.03 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,725 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and GTB Plc followed with a turnover of 49.93 million shares traded in 733 deals.

Shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 7.28 per cent to close at N3.98 per share. PZ Cussons Plc followed with a gain of 6.25 per cent to close at N4.25 per share while Custodian Investment Plc gained 3.13 per cent to close at N4.95 per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Cashless: Mobile spending rises by 365%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  …as transfers hit N853.7bn in 5 months   UPBEAT Electronic payment channels in the country remain upbeat for further growth as more Nigerians go cashless     Financial transactions through mobile phones took a great leap in the first five months of this year as it rose by 365 per cent.     The […]
Business

eTranzact’s 4.67bn right issue opens for subscription

Posted on Author Our Reporters

eTranzact International Plc’s rights issue of 4.67 billion ordinary shares of N0.50 each, at N1.50 per share on the basis of ten new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held as at March 25, 2020, has opened for subscription. According to a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, the acceptance […]
Business

Netcore highlights pathways to successful email marketing

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A 2020 research compiled by Netcore Solutions, a global marketing technology company that offers solutions for enterprises that redefine digital marketing, has highlighted the key metrics that brands should track to get the best out of their customers’ emails. The email channel played a major role in 2019 as over two billion emails were sent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: