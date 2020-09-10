NSE sustains loss with N38bn

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure remains unabated, producing 23 losers against seven gainers. Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.28 per cent as bargain hunters remain on the sideline following growing investment apathy. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 72.41 basis points or 0.28 per cent to close at 25,424.91 as against 25.497.32 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N38 billion or 0.28 per cent to close at N13.263 trillion from N13.301 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 269.63 million shares exchanged in 4,155 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 130.03 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,725 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Wema Bank Plc and GTB Plc followed with a turnover of 49.93 million shares traded in 733 deals.

Shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 7.28 per cent to close at N3.98 per share. PZ Cussons Plc followed with a gain of 6.25 per cent to close at N4.25 per share while Custodian Investment Plc gained 3.13 per cent to close at N4.95 per share.

