NSE sustains weekly gains by 2.19%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange further closed positive last week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.19 per cent to close the week at 34,885.51 and N18.228 trillion respectively.

 

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Banking, NSEAFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.05 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.53 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.5 per cent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.816 billion shares worth N25.791 billion in 31,665 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 11.400 billion shares valued at N35.892 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 39,265 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.274 billion shares valued at N14.710 billion traded in 18,392 deals; thus contributing 70.15 per cent and 57.04 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 217.170 million shares worth N231.809 million in 1,226 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 113.760 million shares worth N2.598 billion in 4,568 deals.

 

 

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 649.529 million shares worth N8.104 billion in 6,395 deals, contributing 35.76 per cent and 31.42 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Twenty seven equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 21 equities in the previous week. Forty three equities depreciated in price, lower than 55 equities in the previous week, while 91 equities remained unchanged, higher than 85 recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 471,624 units of ETPs valued at N4.224 billion were traded last week in 88 deals compared with a total of 21,455 units valued at N174.674 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

 

A total of 9,697 units of bonds valued at N12.173 million were traded last week in 8 deals compared with a total of 11,014 units valued at N15.257 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

