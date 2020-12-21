Business

NSE sustains weekly gains by 7.46%

Stocks trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week closed positive as the NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 7.46 per cent to close the week at 36,804.75 and N19.236 trillion respectively.
Similarly, all other indices finished higher while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat.

 

A total turnover of 1.893 billion shares worth N17.647 billion in 20,660 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.265 billion shares valued at N20.990 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,722 deals.

 

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.489 billion shares  valued at N8.385 billion traded in 10,834 deals, thus contributing 78.65 per cent and 47.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 106.986 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3,447 deals. The third place was Services Industry, with a turnover of 74.754 million shares worth N191.833 million in 448 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Niger Insurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 761.866 million shares worth N1.468 billion in 1,395 deals, contruting 40.25 per cent and 8.32 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

Fifty three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 13 equities in the previous week. Seventeen equities depreciated in price, lower than 46 equities in the previous week, while 91 equities remained unchanged, lower than 102 recorded in the previous week.

 

A total of 412,358 units of ETPs valued at N1.396 billion were traded last week in 40 deals compared with a total of 292,510 units valued at N2.270 billion transacted the previous week in 45 deals.

 

A total of 47,699 units of bonds valued at N53.129 million were traded last week in 22 deals compared with a total of 13,555 units valued at N17.369 million transacted the previous week in eight deals

