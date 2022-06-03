News

NSE tasks FG on infrastructure, energy to enhance productivity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged all levels of government to focus on infrastructure development and renewable energy to enhance productivity. The NSE also advocated entrepreneurial and vocational skills to its graduates. This was the submission of a professor of Civil Engineering, Gbenga Aribisala yesterday, who also tasked the National Universities Commission (NUC) to apply stringent regulations for the operations of special universities and polytechnics. Aribisala said those special institutions were established to give special skills with impactful knowledge to graduates to be job and wealth creators, as he decried how engineering graduates run courses outside their scope and get “polluted”.

The lecturer spoke during the second Engineer Ayodele Afolabi Esan Annual Public Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and held at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). The scholar also hinted that part of why Nigeria remain economically retarded in terms of the development of Small and Medium Scale businesses has been that only 60 million out of 200 million Nigerian population have access to electricity. He said: “Specialised universities of agriculture and technology as well as polytechnics must be regulated properly by NUC. They are already being polluted by being allowed to run courses in social sciences and others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: Integration of artisanal, modular refineries to reduce, stabilize fuel prices

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the planned integration of artisanal and modular refineries operators into the mainstream of the oil and gas sector by the government would reduce and stabilise prices of petroleum products in the country. Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday in an address he delivered virtually at a National Summit on the […]
News Top Stories

PIB: Host communities insist on 10% equity shareholding

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…reject 2.5%   Lawan, Sylva: Legislation’ll boost Nigeria’s fortunes     The host communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas in Nigeria, yesterday, rejected the 2.5 per cent equity shareholding provided in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), being considered for passage by the National Assembly.   The host communities, which voiced its rejection of the 2.5 […]
News Top Stories

World Bank raises Nigeria’s growth forecast to 2.4%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has raised Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 2.4 per cent from the 1.8 per cent it projected for the country in June. The bank, which stated this in the latest edition of its Africa’s Pulse report titled, “Climate Change Adaptation and Economic Transformation in Sub-Saharan Africa,” released yesterday, said its upward revision […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica