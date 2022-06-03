NSE tasks FG on infrastructure, energy to enhance productivity

The Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged all levels of government to focus on infrastructure development and renewable energy to enhance productivity. The NSE also advocated entrepreneurial and vocational skills to its graduates. This was the submission of a professor of Civil Engineering, Gbenga Aribisala yesterday, who also tasked the National Universities Commission (NUC) to apply stringent regulations for the operations of special universities and polytechnics. Aribisala said those special institutions were established to give special skills with impactful knowledge to graduates to be job and wealth creators, as he decried how engineering graduates run courses outside their scope and get “polluted”.

The lecturer spoke during the second Engineer Ayodele Afolabi Esan Annual Public Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and held at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD). The scholar also hinted that part of why Nigeria remain economically retarded in terms of the development of Small and Medium Scale businesses has been that only 60 million out of 200 million Nigerian population have access to electricity. He said: “Specialised universities of agriculture and technology as well as polytechnics must be regulated properly by NUC. They are already being polluted by being allowed to run courses in social sciences and others.”

