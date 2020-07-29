NSE: Transactions dip with N70bn loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms.

The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 133.45 basis points or 0.54 per cent to close at 24,650.16 index points as against 24.783.61 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N70 billion from N12.928 trillion the previous day to N12.858 trillion as market sentiment returned on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 150.39 million shares exchanged in 3,780 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 58.69 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,482 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.

Also, insurance sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed with a turnover of 31.67 million shares in 137 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms,

Berger Paints Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N6.05 and 22 kobo per share respectively while Unity Bank Plc followed with 8.77 per cent to close at 62 kobo per share. Okomu Oil Plc added 6.31 per cent to close at N74.95 per share.

