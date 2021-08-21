Sports

Nse Uko wins World Athletics U20 Championship 400m gold

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Nigeria’s Imaobong Nse Uko fulfilled expectations by coasting home to gold in the women’s 400m event on day four of the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
Nse Uko came to the Championships as the fastest among the contenders following the 51.70 seconds she ran to win the gold at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in April and lived up to pre-race hype by becoming the third Nigerian woman to win the event’s gold after Fatimah Yusuf in 1990 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and Olabisi Afolabi in Lisbon, Portugal in 1994.
The 17-year-old ran a new 51.55 seconds personal best to achieve the feat. The time further extended her record as the fastest U18 athlete in the world in 2021 and the 17th fastest in the Nigerian all-time list.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man Utd comeback at Villa keeps City waiting on title

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 *Wolves devour Seagulls Manchester United virtually guaranteed a Premier League top-four finish and ensured rivals Manchester City must wait to be crowned champions as they came from behind to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park. Having sealed their place in the Europa League final despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat by Roma on Thursday, second-half goals from […]
Sports

IOC vice-president in Japan as Olympic preparations ramp up

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates arrived in Japan on Tuesday, as organisers ramp up final preparations with just over five weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open. Ahead of his arrival, several dozen people protested against the Games in Tokyo, though recent opinion polls suggest public opposition may be weakening. Later Tuesday, organisers […]
Sports

EPL: Man United jump to third with big Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 *Leicester beat Spurs, Brighton rescue point against 10-man Sheff Utd Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League with a remarkable victory over Leeds at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay scored twice inside the first three minutes, with Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof adding to the hosts’ lead. Liam Cooper pulled one back for […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica