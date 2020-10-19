NSE’s divisional head is IoD fellow

The Divisional Head, Shared Servicesof theNigerianStockExchange, Bola Adeeko was among the 31 new Fellows inducted by Institute of Directors (IoD) of Nigeria at its 2020 Fellows’ Investiture event. In addition to the thirty-one new fellows, five new distinguished fellows were admitted.

The Investiture themed, “Innovations in Crisis Environment – The Role of Directors,” was headlined by Prof. Kwaku Atuahene- Gima, Distinguished Professor of Innovation & Marketing & Founder/ President, Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Accra Ghana. According to a statement from the NSE, Adeeko’s admission is particularly notable as he is a lifetime member, IoD and Chair, Audit & Risk Committee, IoD Centre for Governance.

This nomination comes on the back of his distinguished track record as an accomplished business executive with 27 years’ cognate experience. He is lauded for his ability to manage risks and stakeholders effectively, which has produced verifiable results in the delivery of set corporate performance indices, as well as the reputation for transforming under-performing operations, products and client portfolios into profitability.

In his current role at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Adeeko serves as the Divisional Head, Shared Services and oversees the Administration, Legal, Corporate Communications and Technology functions at NSE/ Over the years, he has deepened and demonstrated expertise in developing effective business strategies, building new business relationships and leading multi-disciplinary teams to produce quality and bespoke business solutions.

Following his time spent with global companies namely; Sara Lee Corporation, First Data Corporation and JP Morgan Chase (where he rose to become Vice President, Global Trade Finance); he has also held several positions in various organizations overseeing mission-critical portfolios such as Chief of Staff and Head, Corporate Service Division at the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Interim CEO at Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS) where he provided effective leadership, delivered strong top-line growth and enhanced operational efficiency.

