NSF 2020: Edo faults PTF over decision to halt games

Host of the 20th National Sports Festival, Edo State, has expressed displeasure over the decision of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to reject the new date fixed for the festival after it suffered a postponement few days to the opening day early this year due to the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic.

The National Council for Sports in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Edo State had fixed December 5 for the country’s mini Olympics, but the PTF had rejected the date. The Chairman Organising Committee who doubles as the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Phillip Shuaibu, frowned at the turning down of the kick-off date of the championship.

The Deputy Governor made his displeasure know while speaking with newsmen in Edo State. “How can PTF who approved that we can now start contact sports, say we cannot hold National Sports Festival,” he said.

“The same PTF approves opening of NYSC camps across the country, the same PTF approves that we can all go to churches and mosques, all the market places are opened and you said no to the festival.

“Now, this is sports where we can control the crowd that comes to the stadium.” The PTF on Coronavirus lifted ban on contact sports in October, 2020 and that paved the way for the Ministry of Sports and Edo State Government to come up with the new date for the Edo 2020 Festival. With this new development, the much awaited NSF might no longer hold this year. This will bring up many issues as many States in Nigeria had commenced close camping of their athletes before the announcement on Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...