NSF 2020: We did better than 2018 –Lagos Team Captain

The Lagos State team captain in the justconcluded National Sports Festival (NSF) ‘Edo 2020′, Ahmed Koleosho, has commended the state government over improved welfare for the state’s contingent.

 

Koleosho, a Gold Medalist, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the hosting of Lagos State contingent. NAN reports that the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Wednesday organised a grand reception for its athletes that participated in the Edo 2020 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere. Lagos State came 5th on the final medals table with 32 gold, 40 silver and 54 bronze totaling 126 medals.

Koleosho rated the contingents’ performance better when compared to the last sports festival. “We performed far better than what we put up at the last festival because we went there with fewer athletes than we had in Abuja 2018.

 

“We went to the previous NSF, Abuja 2018 with over 700 athletes, and were able to come back with just three gold medals, but for Edo 2020, we went with athletes just few above 200.

 

“For me, our performance at Edo 2020 was fantastic, we were far better. Also we went to Edo with the youngest team in the federation and yet, we put up a good show.

 

“I can only say congratulations to the entire team for doing the state proud because the state also gave us the best welfare package. “We have the best kits, track suits, equipment and others. We also had the commission supplement the feeding given to us at the festival, we need to commend the state for this,” he said.

 

Another gold medalist in weightlifting, Adejoke Olarinoye, described the Edo 2020 competition as intense and thanked the state for supporting the athletes. “Edo 2020 is a fight it all to win. The weightlifting team did their best to win. We were only five in number, and was able to win seven medals.

 

“The state government did their best to cater for us as we were mostly better off in terms of welfare, but there are rooms for improvement. “I want the state to look into a situation where we had to compete with the athletes that trained alongside us but representing other states during the sports festival.”

