NSF 2022 : Deltacanwinanywhere, says Okowa

The co-chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the ongoing National Sports Festival, Tonobok Okowa, has said that Delta State can win the national event anywhere. Okowa was reacting to a question on whether Delta State was hosting the competition to win and he stressed that the state was blessed with huge talents that could win anywhere in the country.

“I don’t know about hosting to win but I know that we’ve worked hard, prepared hard and we are expecting stiff competition. It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be Delta running over others but if we are given the opportunity to do that, we will surely do so. We have the best athletes in the country and we can win anywhere,” Okowa said. On the preparedness of the state for the event which many followers of sports believe to be the country’s Olympic Games, Okowa said he was proud about the way the state prepared for the event. “We have been on top of the game preparing for the festival.

We’ve been working hard so we are not expecting anything less. What I’ve seen in the last two sports festivals; Abuja and Edo, we had empty stadiums. We were ready for this, in 2018, we hosted the Africa Athletics Championships, so we knew what to do. We were improving on what we had done before,” he added. The 21st National Sports Festival which started on November 30th is still ongoing and will run till December 10 in Asaba, Delta State.

 

