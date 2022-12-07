Sports

NSF: Boxer dead as Delta, Ogun lead medal rush

Delta, Ogun and Oyo states have taken top echelon on the gold medal table at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF), holding at the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta state capital. While Delta has continued to maintain its defending championship, Ogun and Oyo states made waves in their dashing entrants on the competitive stand.

This came as an hypertensive Imo State boxer Igbouargo Chuks collapsed while locking horns with his opponent, Prince Gaby Amagor of Delta. He was later confirmed dead after he was rushed to the hospital. The deseased was said to be on his final fight with his opponent when he was knocked-out with a heavy blow Meanwhile, Delta contingents coasted to victory on medals steaks with 69 gold, 33 silver and 25 bronze, bringing the state’s total medals to 127.

The defending Champions, Delta State had occupied the 1st position on the table, right from the commencement of the tournament. Ogun State is closely following with 25 medals (10 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze) while Oyo State is 3rd on the table with 25 medals (9 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze) The coast is getting clearer day by day as Abia, Bayelsa and Edo are jostling to push harder in the ongoing competition with Bayelsa having 30 medals (8 gold, 7 silver, 15 bronze) Edo – 54 (7 gold, 16 silver, 31 bronze); Imo – 14 (6 gold, 1 silver, 7 bronze) and Lagos – 32 (5 gold, 15 silver, 12 bronze). The competition left the remaining States recording between 1 and 21 medals respectively, while Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Zamfara States are yet to record a single medal since the commencement of the Games.

 

