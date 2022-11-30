NSF: Dare arrives Asaba, joins Okowa to receive Torch of Unity

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare on Tuesday, November 29 arrived Asaba the Delta State Capital, venue of the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival.

On his arrival, the minister and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, joined the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to receive the Torch of Unity after touring the 36 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The event signifies the commencement of the festival with its arrival in Asaba the host state.

The 21st National Sports Festival Torch of Unity commenced its movement after it was flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The President, who was represented at the occasion by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, stated that the Sports Festival was the engine room that has produced great Nigerian sporting champions who have written the name of the country in gold.

With the opening ceremony scheduled to hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Wednesday, the country is set to witness the emergence of more budding talents who will fly the nation’s flag at the global level.

