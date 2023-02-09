Sports

NSF: Delta loses 40 gold as ministry releases final medal table

The ministry of sports appears to have finally laid to rest the controversy around the medal table of the last National Sports Festival after revealing the ratified version which has seen eventual winners Delta State losing a whopping 40 gold medals.

There have been complaints from different quarters over alleged results padding which inevitably tainted the integrity of the Games hosted in Asaba, Delta State last year. However, the ministry released a revised version of the medals table based on the recommendation of the Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Okaro-led committee appointed to review the exercise. In the revised medals table released yesterday by the ministry, Delta State medals were reduced to 280 gold, 168 silver and 120 bronze medals from the initial 320 gold medals, 200 silver medals, and 128 bronze medals.

The host still maintained its leadership of the table. Delta was followed by Bayelsa, Edo and Oyo states, which pooled 106 gold, 69 gold and 43 gold medals respectively In the statement signed by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry said the Committee submitted that human errors occasioned by administrative laxity, inexperience, general delays, non-awareness and some in cases, the misapplication of the substantive Festival Rules led to the flaws observed in the earlier computed medal table.

 

