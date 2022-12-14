NSF: Diri lauds Team Bayelsa’s podium finish

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the state’s contingent to the 21st National Sports Festival, which ended in Asaba, Delta State, at the weekend. Bayelsa, for the first time in the festival’s history, placed second, behind the host and winners, Delta State, garnering a total of 109 gold, 100 silver and 84 bronze medals.

Governor Diri, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the government and people of Bayelsa were exceedingly proud of the spectacular performance of the state’s athletes at the festival. The governor recalled his charge to the contingent before departing to Asaba to compete fairly and ensure that they return as worthy ambassadors of the state.

He also stated that he urged the athletes to focus on a podium finish and better the state’s record at the Edo 2020 festival. Diri expressed delight that the athletes remained focused in ensuring that the state’s investments in their promising careers were not in vain.

