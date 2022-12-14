Sports

NSF: Diri lauds Team Bayelsa’s podium finish

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the state’s contingent to the 21st National Sports Festival, which ended in Asaba, Delta State, at the weekend. Bayelsa, for the first time in the festival’s history, placed second, behind the host and winners, Delta State, garnering a total of 109 gold, 100 silver and 84 bronze medals.

Governor Diri, in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the government and people of Bayelsa were exceedingly proud of the spectacular performance of the state’s athletes at the festival. The governor recalled his charge to the contingent before departing to Asaba to compete fairly and ensure that they return as worthy ambassadors of the state.

He also stated that he urged the athletes to focus on a podium finish and better the state’s record at the Edo 2020 festival. Diri expressed delight that the athletes remained focused in ensuring that the state’s investments in their promising careers were not in vain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Wolves stun Man Utd At Old Trafford

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manchester United lost for the first time in the Premier League under interim coach Ralf Rangnick as Joao Moutinho struck late on to give Wolverhampton Wanderers victory at Old Trafford.   Moutinho drove home on the half-volley after Adama Traore’s cross had only been half cleared by Phil Jones, who was making his first appearance […]
Sports

Legacy FC wins Ikpeba Football Challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Legacy Football Club have emerged the new champion of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Obele Odan 2022 after defeating Odogwu FC 1-0 in the finals with a scintillating goal scored Yemi Omoniyi, played at the Obele Odan Community Centre, Fujah, off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos. For emerging new champions, the team captained by Olalekan Olowoyeye […]
Sports

Aston Villa apologise as Burnley game suffers postponement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Aston Villa’s match against Burnley was another game to be postponed on Saturday – making it the sixth Premier League fixture to be called off this weekend because of COVID-19. Villa said they received an “increased amount” of positive test results on Saturday morning.   The postponement was announced just over two hours before the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica