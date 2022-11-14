Sports

NSF: Ogun ready to host sports festival in 2024 – Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has indicated the readiness of the state to host the 22nd Edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) in 2024.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun gave this indication on Friday when he played host to the 22nd NSF Evaluation Committee, in his office.

Gov Abiodun expressed his conviction that no other state can defeat Ogun in its plans to host the festival after  almost 16 years it hosted it. Abiodun, while noting that Ogun is one of the most peaceful states in the country, urged the committee to make security, peaceful atmosphere and the well-being of the athletes the most important considerations above others.

The Governor said; “Our state is the Gateway State and I do not think that any other state can compete and defeat us in the bidding for this National Sports Festival.

 

