NSF: Okowa fumes over ‘fake’ news, rejoices over Team-Delta’s 80 medals

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed disgust over unpleasant report about insecurity in the ongoing National Sports Festival at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the state capital.

 

The Governor urged detractors to maintain enough distancing from the good hosting of the event. The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by a guru from Lion Sports promotion, Mr Bukola Olopade, in Asaba yesterday said the purported waylaying of some contingents along Issele-Uku in Aniocha North local government area, was not only untrue but a figment of the imagination of those that concocted it. He said the security operatives were at alert and nipped the attempt in the bud.

He said, “some persons among us are painting wrong pictures of what is happeni n g here. What they are after are the shortcomings about the event. They post out ills about the sports event but forgetting that is being consumed across the world. “This is not good about the image of Nigeria. For somebody to say this event is the worst in the history of national sports festival, is not true.”

He said some level of comfort being faced by participants should not

 

be avenue for the posting of fake news, especially when concerted efforts have been put in place to satisfy the contingents and the officials.

 

“As we speak new talents have been discovered and new grounds have been broken. As at today, Delta has won 43 Gold, 22 Silver and 15 Bronze medals., bringing a total number to 80. Delta contingents have proven that the state remains the father of sports in Nigeria, and that Edo remains is sister and Bayelsa as its cousin, even now that Ogun is proving its worth”, he said

 

