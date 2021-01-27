NSIA bolsters FG’s efforts to fight COVID-19

Citing the recent surge in reported cases of Covid-19 infections in Nigeria and the negative impact this development may have on the nation’s recovering economy, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has announced that it will this week donate critical medical equipment, required for the containment of the virus, to several health institutions in the country.

Specifically, the Board of the NSIA will on Thursday formally hand over 126 units of patient monitors and 63 units of oxygen concentrators to 21 healthcare institutions across the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of the authority’s COVID-19 relief programme.

According to a statement by the authority, the project will be inaugurated by top government officials such as the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu. Also expected at the event are the chief medical directors of the 21-target medical centres, the Board of NSIA, and representatives of civil society organisations.

The NSIA said it was donating the medical equipment to augment the Federal Government’s ongoing effort to enhance clinical care available to Covid-19 patients and add to the stock of critical medical equipment needed in hospitals across the country. Statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control show that the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 1,300 in the country.

The authority said it hoped the donation of the medical equipment would go a long way towards supporting the management of Covid-19 cases and enhancing the efforts of the frontline responders providing care and treatment to people already infected with the virus.

Noting that the items constituted a commitment of resources, which it expects will be crucial for the long-term sustainability of domestic healthcare centres and their treatments programmes, the NSIA said it realised that many of the centres must have struggled with patient care at the height of the pandemic, adding that with the surge being experienced during the second wave, they may struggle even more.

It noted that in addition to the fact that the number of ventilators in the country was inadequate to meet the domestic requirement, an even more daunting challenge was experienced with respect to ICU and regular monitors as well as oxygen concentrators, which are all required to treat early stages of many respiratory ailments and thereby give patients a fighting chance.

According to the authority, while the decision to donate the equipment to the target institutions is part of its broader COVID-19 intervention to augment government’s ongoing efforts, the donation of the items represent a more strategic approach to enhance patient care by adding to the stock of critical medical equipment needed nationwide.

Speaking on the plan to donate the equipment, the Managing Director, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, said the authority expected that the supply of the equipment would help in alleviating the inventory gaps in these hospitals.

He disclosed that with the nation’s economy still recover ing from the shocks occasioned by the pandemic, the NSIA board was of the view that there is the need to add to this stock of critical medical equipment required for the containment of the virus in Nigeria.

The NSIA boss said the supply of oxygen concentrators and patient monitors was expected to boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

He said: “With the nation’s economy still in recovery, and medical facilities in need of additional government support to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 virus, the board felt the need to add to this stock of critical medical equipment required for the containment of the virus in Nigeria.

“The supply of oxygen concentrators and patient monitors – a gap identified during the first wave is expected to boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

“We expect that this equipment would strengthen government’s capacity to minimize potential fatalities.”

The NSIA statement noted that the donation of the equipment would be coming about five months after the Federal Government unveiled the world class Umuahia diagnostic centre.

The NSIA had invested over $20 million in establishing three ultramodern healthcare centres of excellence in the country. Recently, up to $5.5 million was invested in the establishment of the ultramodern medical diagnostic centre which is located within the premises of the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Abia state.

Prior to this, a diagnostic centre had been established in Kano at the Aminu Kano University Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and a cancer treatment centre was set up within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). NSIA’s investment strategy in the healthcare sector is to partner with both public and private institutions to create centres of excellence in the healthcare delivery in Nigeria, focusing on diagnostics, tertiary healthcare targeting non-communicable diseases and medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing. NSIA funded the construction of its diagnostic centres, including the acquisition and installation of modern laboratory and radiology equipment which will aid the provision of comprehensive diagnostics for the delivery of the highest quality of services.

The investment is providing improved diagnostic service delivery within the South Eastern geopolitical zone, reduce waiting times for high quality diagnostic services at FMCU and improve affordability of high-quality tests to patients.

It would also help to provide high quality training opportunities for local professionals. Analysts point out that now more than ever before, there is a growing need to impact the quality of lives of Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable through the provision of a decent health care system.

Currently, the provision of health care facilities in the country is still below par as many Nigerians remain vulnerably exposed to the danger of untimely and preventable deaths.

Indeed, with a projected population of 263 million by 2030, analysts say that the current slow pace of investments in health care infrastructure, poor condition of existing infrastructure, under-funding and mismanagement of existing facilities, inadequate equipment, undertraining of health workers and deficiencies in the domestic pharmaceutical industry, means that Nigeria requires emergency intervention in its healthcare sector.

Like this: Like Loading...