News Top Stories

NSIA boss: Recovered $311m Abacha’s loot used for infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

The Managing Director/ CEO, of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Dr. Uche Orji, yesterday said the sum of $311 million of the recovered loot from late Gen. Sani Abacha (rtd), has been handed over to the NSIA for deployment into on-going infrastructure projects by the investment agency.

Orji, who confirmed receipt of the funds yesterday in Abuja at the presentation of the agency’s audited financial results for 2019 financial year conducted via virtual platform said the funds were transmitted to the NSIA account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and would be deployed into on-going infrastructure. Some of the NSIA’s ongoing infrastructure projects include second Niger Bridge, Lagos- Ibadan Express Road and Abuja- Kano- Zaria road. He added that the three infrastructure projects – Second Niger Bridge, Lagos – Ibadan road and Abuja- Zaria and Kano Road gulped N182 billion last year. The NSIA boss while giving insights on progress made on some of the projects said the COVID-19 pandemic altered initial completion schedule of some of the projects. He said the Second Niger Bride and key road projects would be completed by the first quarter of 2022, describing year 2019 as a favourable one.

For 2019 financial year, Orji said NSIA recorded a total income of N36.15 billion as against the previous year’s N44.34 billion. The figure excludes foreign exchange gain of N18 billion in 2018 and N1.28 in 2019, the net income in 2019 was N34.87 billion (compared to N26.28 billion in 2018). It recorded a five per cent growth in total assets to N649.84billion as of year-end (previous year: N617.70 billion). According to him, asset allocation strategy remains stable across the various funds: “Future generations fund remains 25% public equities, 25% private equity, 25% Absolute Returns and 25% Other diversifiers. Areas of focus for the Nigeria Infrastructure Fund remain agriculture, healthcare, power, toll roads and gas industrialisation. “The Authority’s performance for 2019 reflected the strength of the Authority’s strategy across all the funds as the Authority, on the aggregate, outperformed its benchmarks on all three funds within the period.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NGO charts way forward for education in post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

G iven the effects of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on education, and the inability of the government to determine when schools will reopen for normal academic activities due to the lockdown, a non-governmental organisation, the Carisma4U has spoken of plans to chart a new direction for  schools in order to be more […]
News Top Stories

Archbishop Martins: Rape, an affront on Almighty God

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

•Calls for decisive action   The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has expressed concern over the upsurge in rape cases across the country and called for drastic action against the perpetuators.   He described rape as appalling, and reprehensible, adding that it is an intrinsic evil that infringes on the dignity […]
News

Dana carries out dry run of operations ahead of resumption

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ahead of flight resumption, Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, on Wednesday carried out a dry run at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) and shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt and back. According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air had to carry out the exercise to demonstrate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: