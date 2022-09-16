News Top Stories

NSIA commits $100m to healthcare expansion with states

Healthcare Development and Investment Company (NHDIC), a subsidiary of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is staking about $100 million investment in diagnostic and oncology expansion programmes in three states and eight health facility centres in the country.

The expansion of diagnostic and oncology centres for the treatment of cancer and related cardiovascular diseases when completed, will complement the cancer treatment centre in Lagos which currently handles more than 200,000 patients.

To prepare ground works for take-off of the centres, NSIA Managing Director, Dr. Uche Orji, yesterday in Abuja signed lease and collaboration agreements with three state governments and five Federal Medical Centres. The state governments are Enugu, Kaduna and Kwara, while the selected, medical centres include: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Federal Medical Centre Asaba, Delta, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Akwa Ibom and University College Hospital Board of Management, Oyo State.

Speaking to the significance of agreement in an interview, NSIA CEO said the cancer centres in Lagos and Kano can no longer cope with the number of patients seeking medical needs. “Like you all know the initial project is the cancer treatment programme in Lagos which has had more than 200,000 patient encounters and continues. We are now actually beginning to expand that Lagos centre because we are not able to keep up with the demand. Also, the Lagos centre is currently operating on a mantra of high-quality reasonable price. From what we have seen, we are able to deliver the cost of these treatments at about 20% of what you pay elsewhere; and we’ve been able to run it in a sustainable manner. So that has given us the big confidence to now expand into other states. The same thing is happening with Kano where the demand is actually beginning to exceed our capacity and Umuahia as well,” he said.

The broader goal of the programme includes, to establish a portfolio of 23 diagnostic centres, 7 catheterization labs and 2 oncology centres across Nigeria. Pursuant to the agreements, funds will be deployed to, build, equip, maintain, and operate catheterization labs in Kwara, Oyo, Sokoto, Bauchi and Delta states. In her remark, Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Lolo Cecilia Ezeilo commended NSIA for its various interventions which cut across health to infrastructures.

 

