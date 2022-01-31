Business

NSIA Insurance drives operations with Project Act Together initiative

NSIA Insurance kicked off the year 2022 on a high note with Project Act Together. The goal of the project is to develop a consistent mindset across all NSIA Group businesses, ensuring that each subsidiary would be well-positioned for success.

 

The individuals and subsidiaries within NSIA Group will combine their distinct talents to propel the business.

 

It is also aimed at fostering relationships between NSIA people (employees and management), improving working conditions and atmosphere. Project Act Together aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) goal of promoting inter-African trade.

 

Customers can now freely conduct business in any of the twelve (12) African countries where NSIA subsidiaries exist, regardless of their home base.

 

The project began with a message from the Group President, Jean Kacou Diagou, on Monday, January 4, 2022. NSIA subsidiaries across Africa tuned in to listen to and learn about the 2021 accomplishments and 2022 goals.

 

The second activity was subsidiary focused – a message from the MD/CEO NSIA Nigeria, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu.

 

She addressed staff, customers and brokers, extending her thanks for their unwavering support.

 

