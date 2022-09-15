NSIA: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be completed next year

Following the unending gridlock, hardship, accidents and other traffic disruptions along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has promised that the project, being driven by the Authority, will be completed by the middle of next year, 2023.

Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja at the plena- ry session of the ongoing 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria ( CIBN), the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Dr. Uche Orji, lamented the presence of abandoned projects scattered across the country, stressing that the development had dragged the country’s growth backward. According to him, “we cannot afford to continue to have capital tied around projects that are near completion or almost ready for commissioning. “It makes no sense and it is deeply irresponsible, it must be addressed. If we do this, it will go a long way in addressing some of these challenges.” He said Nigeria had the potential to grow between six and seven per cent, stressing that “if we cannot boost the economy, it will be impossible to manage any other issues.”

