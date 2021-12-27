NSIA, REA partner to fund manufacture of solar home systems

The Solar Power Naija Programme, launched under the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), has received a boost following the partnership between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Rural Electrification Agency (REA). In a press release issued at the weekend, the NSIA said that the partnership will see it creating an initial revolving fund of N10 billion for qualified developers to distribute and manufacture Solar Home Systems. The fund will be accessible by Nigerian Electrification Program qualified developers under the existing REA and World Bank scheme that guides technical qualification and provides grants for developers to invest and participate in Off-Grid Electrification projects. According to the statement, the REA under the Ministry of Power will provide technical and advisory support to the NSIA as it rolls out the programme. The statement said: “This investment by NSIA is targeted at catalysing 200,000 Off-Grid connections in the first instance with a goal of reaching over 500,000 systems as the Fund revolves and is expanded through to 2023. The program is estimated to also create up to 20,000 jobs across manufacturing, assembly, installation and retail over the period. Additionally, this partnership will help Nigeria meet its ESP target of increasing Electrification, this is a step towards creating 5 million solar connections over the next few years. At completion, it is expected that this investment will demonstrate locally that the Solar Off-Grid space is an investable segment of the power market. Speaking on the partnership and the programme, Ahmad Salihijo, the MD/CEO of the REA, said: “The partnership with NSIA is exciting in so many ways, we believe this investment commitment as approved by the NSIA Board is a harbinger for increased investments in the offgrid renewable space that will help Nigeria achieve its goals under COP 26 and eliminate the electrification gap in the country.”
Related Articles
Dollar dogged by economic worries, yuan gains on trade deal relief
The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. data expected to show a slowdown in durable goods orders and a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The yuan rose toward a seven-month high after U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Driving 5G deployment in Nigeria
With the successful trials of 5G technology in Nigeria last year, many had anticipated a full commercial rollout this year. However, the viral conspiracy against the technology had delayed the process. But the country’s telecom regulator has moved on with a deployment plan, factoring in proper consultations with all stakeholders. SAMSON AKINTARO reports As the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria’s Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu top Forbes list of Africa’s Richest People 2021
After a year in which COVID-19 ravaged the world and hit economies badly, only three Nigerians – Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group, Mike Adenuga of Globacom and Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group – appeared on the 2021 annual Forbes Ranking of billionaires ranking 1st, 5th and 6th respectively in Africa with networths […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)