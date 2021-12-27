Business

NSIA, REA partner to fund manufacture of solar home systems

The Solar Power Naija Programme, launched under the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), has received a boost following the partnership between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Rural Electrification Agency (REA). In a press release issued at the weekend, the NSIA said that the partnership will see it creating an initial revolving fund of N10 billion for qualified developers to distribute and manufacture Solar Home Systems. The fund will be accessible by Nigerian Electrification Program qualified developers under the existing REA and World Bank scheme that guides technical qualification and provides grants for developers to invest and participate in Off-Grid Electrification projects. According to the statement, the REA under the Ministry of Power will provide technical and advisory support to the NSIA as it rolls out the programme. The statement said: “This investment by NSIA is targeted at catalysing 200,000 Off-Grid connections in the first instance with a goal of reaching over 500,000 systems as the Fund revolves and is expanded through to 2023. The program is estimated to also create up to 20,000 jobs across manufacturing, assembly, installation and retail over the period. Additionally, this partnership will help Nigeria meet its ESP target of increasing Electrification, this is a step towards creating 5 million solar connections over the next few years. At completion, it is expected that this investment will demonstrate locally that the Solar Off-Grid space is an investable segment of the power market. Speaking on the partnership and the programme, Ahmad Salihijo, the MD/CEO of the REA, said: “The partnership with NSIA is exciting in so many ways, we believe this investment commitment as approved by the NSIA Board is a harbinger for increased investments in the offgrid renewable space that will help Nigeria achieve its goals under COP 26 and eliminate the electrification gap in the country.”

 

