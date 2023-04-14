NSIA: SWF assets hit N1.02trn

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), managers of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), said its net assets have risen to N1.02 trillion. This followed a 10.5 per cent growth in 2022 as against the N919.73 billion in the previous year.

In the same vein, earnings from interest income, infrastructure business revenue, and fiduciary activities’ management fees increased by 34.5 per cent, amounting to N15.7 billion year-on-year growth. The NSIA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aminu Umar- Sadiq made these disclosures at the unveiling of the 2022 Audited Financial Statements of the Authority in Abuja yesterday. He stated that the total comprehensive income closed at N96.96 billion for 2022, a decline of 34 per cent when compared to N147.98 billion in 2021.

Umar-Sadiq recalled that the 2022 fiscal year was marked by unprecedented shocks, such as the COVID-19 lockdown, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the food and energy crisis, supply-chain disruptions, soaring inflation, and monetary policy tightening, which precipitously impacted the global financial markets. He said the economy faced multi-dimensional challenges during the year. According to him, the challenges ranged from the surging inflation primarily driven by the high cost of petroleum products and food prices to declining oil output and weakening currency, thus the prospect for growth diminished as the year wound down.

He said: “Despite the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous nature of the markets in 2022, we continue to post positive earnings through effective management of the resources entrusted in our care coupled with the deft and harmonious working relationship of the Board, Executive Management, and partner institutions. “We are in a fiduciary role for the people of Nigeria, current and future. We are guided by this every day as we recognise the urgent need to leverage the institution’s mandate and fund to support the growth agenda. The results that we are presenting today are a continuation of the sterling foundation laid at the NSIA since its inception. It is a legacy of achievement that we are sustaining and improving upon. We are committed to ensuring that Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund consistently ranks highly in the league of stateowned funds in terms of transparency, governance, and performance. “Our foray into some new terrains underscores our resolve to ensure that optimal returns are generated through responsible investing. For emphasis, we have on behalf of the present and future generations expanded our focus sectors to include climate finance, renewable energy, innovation, and technology. “This is in addition to the priority sectors we had maintained over the years namely agriculture, motorways, power, healthcare and gas industrialisation.” The 2022 financial statements, he said, were an indication of the continuity of the performance trajectory from the inception of the NSIA and assured that the high-quality and steady leadership for the Authority will be sustained under his watch. According to him, the NSIA has recorded 10th straight years of continuous positive earnings despite volatility and headwinds in the global market.