NSIA: SWF Assets Hit N1.02trn

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), managers of the nation’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), on Thursday, disclosed that its net assets have risen to a whooping N1.02 trillion.

This followed a 10.5 per cent growth in 2022 as against the N919.73 billion recorded in the previous year.

In the same vein, earnings from interest income, infrastructure business revenue, and fiduciary

activities’ management fees increased by 34.5 per cent amounting to N15.7 billion year-on-

year growth.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSIA, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, stated these while unveiling the Audited Financial Statements of the Authority at a media parley in Abuja.

More details shortly…