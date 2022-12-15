NSIA targets startups for robust tech ecosystem

The board and management of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) have disclosed intention to use the Prize for Innovation programme meant for startups and techpreneurs to catalyze the various key sectors of the economy to achieve a robust technological ecosystem.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIA, Mr. Aminu Umar- Sadiq, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. According to him, the programme is expected to catalyse the growth and development of the Nigerian technology ecosystem by identifying budding techpreneurs, enhancing their capabilities, and providing a platform to showcase and scale Nigerian digital solutions on a global scale, while building a steady pipeline of potential investee companies over the years. Umar-Sadiq explained that the programme would have a priority focus on key sectors including financial services, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, logistics & e-mobility, e-commerce & marketplaces, renewables, and power.

According to him, the Prize for Innovation programme will enable the NSIA gain direct access to the domestic technology industry, thereby educating a strong pipeline for future On how the NSIA intends to attract startups to the programme, Umar-Sadiq stated: “NSIA’s technical partner, Weinnovationhub, is the accelerator arm of LoftyInc Allied Partners, which has established a solid footprint within the Nigeria technology ecosystem. This is in addition to a strong marketing/ social media plan with our PR and marketing agencies to ensure widespread reach.” “NSIA will provide funding for the main prize categories and the cost of engaging technical partners. However, we are in process of engaging co-sponsors who will assist in form of grants, investments, and/or technical assistance.” “The project team will work alongside its technical partner, venture capital partner, and independent auditor, Deloitte to set up an evaluation committee that would oversee the multiple selection processes. “A database of participants will be maintained on the portal and will be provided access to industry information, funding opportunities, program assistance, and buddy selection for upcoming innovators. “Based on the programme’s success, the intent is to build a strong alumni network to further drive the development of a viable and vibrant local technology ecosystem,” he explained further.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...