Business

NSIA to commission N10bn integrated agriculture project in Nassarawa

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has firmed up arrangement for commissioning of a N10 billion large-scale integrated agriculture, Pandagric Novum located at Panda, in Nassarawa state, its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Uche Orji confirmed on Friday in Abuja.
Addressing the media at a Pre- commissioning press briefing, Orji said agriculture is an important sector for the Nigerian economy, with high potential for employment generation, poverty alleviation and ultimately a source of food security. Uche noted that though the sector has largely been dominated by subsistence farming in the past, he said NSIA believes strongly that with improved modern methods, seedlings and better weather forecasting methods, agricultural yields can continue to grow.
He said agriculture and its value chain is an area NSIA has staked investment in through its investment subsidiary – Signature Agric Investment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Egypt Air increases frequencies to Kano, upgrades services

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Egypt Air has announced the increase of its frequencies to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). The carrier has equally announced the upgrades it has done and the quality of services to its customers. This is coming as the carrier has entered into a partnership with Kano-based Darma Air Services Limited for Umrah. The carrier […]
Business

Boosting fixed income securities market

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

  As the fixed income market started enjoying significant attention recently, there is need to sustain the enhancement of the sector. CHRIS UGWU writes     The fixed income market can be as active and liquid as the equity market is expected to be if the local investment community understands the critical role the market […]
Business

Dollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar jumped and the safe-haven yen hit its highest level of the week on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered quarantine. The news could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors brace for the hotly-contested presidential election in November. The greenback rose about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica