NSIA to unveil prize for innovation programme Dec 10

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) will on Saturday, December 10 launch the maiden edition of the NSIA Prize for Innovation Programme (NPI). The NPI programme, which is to be launched at an event in Lagos, is structured as a business enhancement programmetosupportearlystage, growth-driven ideas through education, mentorship, and financing. The event would be attendedbyGovernorof Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who is the special guest of honour.

Notable digital ecosystem pundits will feature as guest speakers and panellists including Ms. Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and COO, Piggy Vest; Mr. Ralph Oluwole, Co-Founder, Helium Health; Mrs. Abimbola Olufore Wycliffe, Head, Investment and Technology Promotion Office, UNIDO, Mrs. Amal Hassan, MD/ CEO, Outsource Global, Mr. Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform; Mr. Obi Emetarom, MD/CEO, Appzone Group, Dr. Chibuzo Opara, MD/CEO, Drugstoc; Mrs. Serah Makka-Ugbabge, Executive Director, One.org; Mr. AbayomiAwobokun, Co- Founder/ Partner – Orbit54; Mrs. Temi Awogboro, Co- Founder/Partner, New Lion Capital/ MagicFund;among many more. The Board and Management of the Authority will share their strategy for the technology sector in Nigeria and also provide context to the vision behind the NSIA Prize for Innovation. Key speakers from the NSIA team will include NSIA Non-ExecutiveDirector, Mr. Ikemefuna Isiekwena, NSIA Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Aminu Umar-Sadiq; NSIA ExecutiveDirectorand Chief InvestmentOfficer, Mr. Kola Owodunni and NSIA Executive Director, Operations and Corporate Service, Mrs. Olubisi Makoju. The Programme is a strategy-based initiative of the NSIA Board which will run for at least three years.

Through the NPI, the NSIA is poisedto identify, build, and channel the country’s latent potential in innovation and technology to catalyse economic growth, enhance the nation’s productive capacity, create jobs, and optimize resource sustainability.

In addition, the NPI is designed to encourage and support creativity and ingenuity within the technology space and to fund new ideas that could result in cost-effective, scalable, and transformative positive impact. The NPI’s priority sectors are technology-enabled businesses in key seven priority sectors of the Nigerian economy namely: Financial Services, Agriculture, Health, Education, Manufacturing, Renewables and Power. The prioritysectorswereselected given the appreciable impact innovations in these sectors can have on the Nigerian economy.

 

