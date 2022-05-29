NSIA’s asset base hits N1.22trn

…Transits to Asset Managment Company

The 2021 financial performance of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment (NSIA) has shown the Authority continued resilience to the global harsh economic outlook. Coming against the backdrop of the challenging operating environment which has tested the resilience of institutions and businesses globally, the NSIA has continued to weather the storm as it posted its nine consecutive year profit of N153.56 billion in the 2021 financial period.

A peep into the NSIA’s 2022 financial statement shows that in spite of a tough and volatile market, the Authority’s investment strategy has proved to be resilient, even as it has enabled it to deliver a favourable outcome in the review year. For instance, the Authority which was set up in 2012 to manage Nigeria’s Sovereign Wealth Fund achieved core income of N100.8 billion in 2021 compared to N109.6 billion in 2020.

This excludes foreign exchange gains of N45.8 billion in 2021 and N51.2 billion in 2020. The NSIA also achieved a 19.02 per cent growth in Net Assets to N919.73 billion in 2021 from the N772.75 billion recorded in the preceding period of 2020. Total assets rose by 25 per cent to close at N1.228 trillion up from a position of N981.78 billion in 2020.

The funds performed excellently on an individual basis with the Future Generation Fund (FGF) growing by 11.98 per cent to N976.868 billion in 2021 while the Stabilization Fund (SF) and Nigeria Infrastructure Fund (NIF) grew by 1.60 per cent and 4.64 per cent to hit N278.827 billion and N962.778 billion respectively. The Authority surpassed major milestones across domestic infrastructure projects specifically in motorways, agriculture, healthcare, technology, gas industrialization among others.

Speaking on the financial performance, the Managing Director of NSIA, Uche Orji said that despite the challenging year, the Fund was able to finish strong with a solid financial outcome for its contributors. In terms of the details, he stated that the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative ran successfully in 2021 and further eliminated the need for government subsidy.

He noted further that as a backward integration strategy, the Authority made significant progress on the joint development of the US$1.4 billion Ammonia and Di-Ammonium Phosphate production plants set for construction in Ikot-Abasi in partnership with OCP under the Authority’s gas industrialization programme. At completion this will strengthen food security and enable full domestic production of fertilizer which is a major input in Nigeria’s food production value chain.

Orji spoke on the 2022 investment year, saying the rising global inflation will require delicate management by Central Banks and alluded to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict as further catalyst to sustained surge in global commodity prices. He said, “2021 marked the end of another solid fiscal year at NSIA.

In the period, the Authority delivered a strong performance. While the results are in line with the Authority’s expectations, strong performance of our developed market investments were offset by challenges in our emerging market asset allocation, particularly in China equities, which saw significant underperformance by technology, company stocks.

“Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we believe inflationary pressures will persist for much of this year, affecting the performance of all asset classes. We remain committed to strengthening the Authority’s performance by strengthening our risk management teams.

“In addition to expanding our direct investment footprint in innovation and technology in Nigeria, we have also designated ESG as an investment focus area.

We will remain unrelenting in our quest to deliver the Authority’s clear 3-fold mandate. I am confident that the actions we are taking will create value for all our stakeholders in the medium to long term.”

Orji further said that NSIA is transforming itself from being a Fund Manager to an Asset Manager. To achieve this, he said the Authority is being positioned to take over, manage and create value in critical assets for both the federal and state government. He disclosed that NSIA has opened discussions with the Federal Government to manage some of its assets in the power sector, real estate, and industrial sector among others. Some of these assets, according to him, have been under-utilized for many years without adding any economic value to Nigeria.

According to him, asset transfers will be an important component of the NSIA growth strategy in the medium to long term as the Authority sees significant opportunities in the federal government’s portfolio of power and real estate assets. He said: “The NSIA is transitioning itself now from a fund management company to an asset management company.

We are hoping to engage with the government to look at certain assets that we can manage on their behalf, and we believe that we have shown a lot of competence in asset management because that is some of the things we have done with some of the presidential programmes that we have run.”

