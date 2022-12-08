Sports

NSIP: Dare parleys state commissioners, DoS on implementation

On the sidelines of the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Tuesday evening held a meeting with State Commissioners and Directors’ of Sports across the country to enunciate highlights of the recently approved National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP). It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), in early November approved the new National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) – the policy frame-work guiding the reclassification of sports from recreation to business.

The Minister outlined three main pillars of the NSIP to include the 3’I’s – Infrastructure, Investments and Incentives. He stated that the hitherto episodic funding of sports by government, tied to sporting events, as against the whole gamut of sports development will soon be a thing of the past as the NSIP implementation comes on stream.

“There are three triggers to this policy. If we are able to pull the triggers, you will see the monies coming. The first trigger is infrastructure. Without infrastructure, you cannot develop Sports. This is beyond brick and mortar. What you have in Delta, as big and as beautiful as those indoor sports halls are, without the athletes and equipment, which make up the sporting ecosystem, they are useless. “The second trigger is Investment. If you don’t invest in a business, it will die.

There is almost zero investment from the public, in our sports development. What comes from the government is not really an investment because sports is seen as a service, so there is zero return. “The last one is the big one – Incentives. Every Industry needs incentives. There has been zero incentives for anyone to invest in sports. We presented a bouquet of Incentives to the Federal Executive Council(FEC). The final details will be worked out between the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

 

