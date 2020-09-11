Metro & Crime

NSIP operates with solid, verifiable database – Kwara Focal Person

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Mrs Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi has denied saying that the scheme has no records of beneficiaries of the popular Trader Moni.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, the Focal Person described the report as false and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“The attention of the Office of the Focal Person of the NSIP in Kwara State Mrs Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi has been drawn to a report in some news media which erroneously quoted her as saying that there were no records of beneficiaries of Trader Moni in Kwara State,” the statement quoted her as saying.

“The report was embarrassingly false and laced with suspicious intents.

“First, the quotes so attributed to her were false and such should be discarded by members of the public. The NSIP is one of the most organised and well-documented social investment programmes that any government has ever put in place in the history of Nigeria. Not only were the details of beneficiaries properly captured in verifiable and IT-driven database, the NSIP possesses online and offline relevant information about the age, address, and other things pertaining to their identities for the sake of record.

“Second, while the Focal Person indeed spoke about the reluctance of some beneficiaries to promptly pay back, she made it clear that her office was in fact in constant touch with such beneficiaries to know how they are doing as part of the built-in mechanisms for the success of the programme. To be clear, the Office maintains an active call centre through which beneficiaries are contacted from time to time. How can you be in constant touch with somebody whose data you do not possess? That would be contradictory.

“The Office of the Focal Person therefore denies ever saying those who disbursed the money did not have the contact details of the beneficiaries. That is not true.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rape of minor: Kano court sentences man to death by stoning

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Another man in Kano, Mati Abdu has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor. The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced 60-year-old Abdu, who hails from Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, to death after catching him in a compromising position with a minor. Abdu was arrested by the […]
Metro & Crime

How suspected kidnappers killed victims after collecting N7.5m ransom  – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a kidnap syndicate, who allegedly killed three of their victims, after collecting N7.5 million ransom from family members. Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Monday, in Abuja, during a presentation of a total of 26 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed […]
Metro & Crime

Mechanic Village inferno: Bayelsa sets up probe committee

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State government on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak that gutted some parts of the Mechanic Village along Imiringi Road in Yenagoa. Governor Douye Diri, who disclosed this at the mechanic village which he visited to see the extend of damage, said the Committee, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: