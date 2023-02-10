NSITF: Buhari approves Allagoa as new MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the NSITF, with Emmanuel Nwosu, past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM) as chairman, and Maureen Allagoa as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive. Allagoa replaces the erstwhile Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Mr. Mike Akabogu, who was removed for alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and low productivity. A statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the approval was in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.
Related Articles
Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to engage Buhari over maltreatment of Nigerians, other issues
The Ghanaian Government has reacted to claims made by the Federal Government over the maltreatment of Nigerians in the country among other issues raised. In a statement issued on Sunday, Ghana’s Minister of Information, Endkojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Nana Akufo-Addo will engage with President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the matters amicably. While reiterating the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGP to Amnesty Int’l: We lost 22 police personnel to extra-judicial killings
…205 stations, other critical infrastructure damaged …insists operatives didn’t deploy excessive force The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said at least 22 police personnel lost their lives during the nationwide protests against the excesses of the now-disbanded Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). He also said a total of 205 police stations, including other […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike: Devolution of powers’ll aid nation’s development
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that Nigeria’s development will remain stunted without strong institutions that will promote devolution of power. Speaking during the event organized to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Day celebration at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor also said that it was time for the country to confront core […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)