News

NSITF: Buhari approves Allagoa as new MD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the NSITF, with Emmanuel Nwosu, past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM) as chairman, and Maureen Allagoa as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive. Allagoa replaces the erstwhile Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Mr. Mike Akabogu, who was removed for alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and low productivity. A statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the approval was in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to engage Buhari over maltreatment of Nigerians, other issues

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Ghanaian Government has reacted to claims made by the Federal Government over the maltreatment of Nigerians in the country among other issues raised. In a statement issued on Sunday, Ghana’s Minister of Information, Endkojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Nana Akufo-Addo will engage with President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the matters amicably. While reiterating the […]
News

IGP to Amnesty Int’l: We lost 22 police personnel to extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…205 stations, other critical infrastructure damaged …insists operatives didn’t deploy excessive force The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said at least 22 police personnel lost their lives during the nationwide protests against the excesses of the now-disbanded Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). He also said a total of 205 police stations, including other […]
News

Wike: Devolution of powers’ll aid nation’s development

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that Nigeria’s development will remain stunted without strong institutions that will promote devolution of power. Speaking during the event organized to mark the nation’s 60th Independence Day celebration at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor also said that it was time for the country to confront core […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica