NSITF: Buhari approves Allagoa as new MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the re-constitution and placements of a new Management Board of the NSITF, with Emmanuel Nwosu, past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM) as chairman, and Maureen Allagoa as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive. Allagoa replaces the erstwhile Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Mr. Mike Akabogu, who was removed for alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and low productivity. A statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the approval was in consonance with the provisions of Section 4 and the powers conferred on him by Sections 7 and 8 of the NSITF Act, CAP N88, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

