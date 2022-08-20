NSITF claims termites ‘ate’ payment vouchers as senate probes N17bn spending

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Michael Akabogu has put up an amazing defence of his inability to justify the spending of N17.16 billion in 2013 with the required documents when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Friday.

According to him: “The container the said documents were kept by past management has not only been beaten by rains over the years but even possibly being eaten up by termites. As directed by this committee, I told the past management officers of the need for them to help us out in answering this query with necessary documents which have not been made available for us.”

The Auditor General’s office in a 2018 Audit report raised 50 queries bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds by the agency, which are being examined by the Senate Committee.

The query on the N17.158 billion unsubstantiated transfers made by NSITF reads: “Management of NSITF as shown in statements of Account No. 1750011691 with Skye bank plc., for the period January 1, 2013, to 20th December 2013, and Statements of Account No.2001754610 with First Bank Plc. for the period 7th January 2013 to 28th February, 2013, transferred amounts totalling N17, 158,883,034.69 to some persons and companies from these accounts.

“However, payment vouchers relating to the transfers together with their supporting documents were not provided for audit. Consequently, the purpose(s) for the transfers could not be authenticated.

“These are in violation of Financial Rule 601 which states that “All payment entries in the cashbook/accounts shall be vouched for on one of the prescribed treasury forms. Vouchers shall be made out in favour of the person or persons to whom the money is actually due.

“Under no circumstances shall a cheque be raised, or cash paid for services for which a voucher has not been raised.”

The submissions of the past and present NSITF officials infuriated the committee, with Urhoghide heavily reprimanding them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...