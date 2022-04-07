NSITF faults NASS on N3.8bn remittance

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) has faulted claims by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee that it is owing to the Federal Government N3.8 billion as a result of its non-remittance of Operating Surplus Funds between 2013 and 2020. A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday, however, said the money cannot be described as revenue, given that the NSITF is a social security agency majorly funded from contributions of private-sector employers to procure cover on behalf of their employees
Related Articles
Emefiele to BUA, Dangote, others: Reduce prices of cement
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday told cement manufacturers in the country to work towards reducing the prices of their products. He said contractors and Nigerians were complaining about the rising prices of cement. That was even as President Muhammdu Buhari said that the indutrialisation policies of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo poll: Our govs’ lives in danger – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the lives of their governors who are in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference last night, said security operatives have surrounded the hotel where the governors are accommodated. Secondus stated that whereas the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lack of ICT skills affected Africa’s response to COVID-19 – ATU Boss
Lack of ICT skills affected Africa’s response to COVID-19 – ATU Boss Africa’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was greatly hampered by the shortage of digital skills across its countries. This was disclosed by Mr. John Omo, Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) at the Digital Africa Summit hosted by Huawei Technologies […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)