NSITF faults NASS on N3.8bn remittance

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) has faulted claims by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee that it is owing to the Federal Government N3.8 billion as a result of its non-remittance of Operating Surplus Funds between 2013 and 2020. A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday, however, said the money cannot be described as revenue, given that the NSITF is a social security agency majorly funded from contributions of private-sector employers to procure cover on behalf of their employees

 

News Top Stories

Emefiele to BUA, Dangote, others: Reduce prices of cement

Posted on Author Geoffrey Ekenna

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday told cement manufacturers in the country to work towards reducing the prices of their products. He said contractors and Nigerians were complaining about the rising prices of cement. That was even as President Muhammdu Buhari said that the indutrialisation policies of his […]
News

Edo poll: Our govs’ lives in danger – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the lives of their governors who are in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference last night, said security operatives have surrounded the hotel where the governors are accommodated. Secondus stated that whereas the […]
News

Lack of ICT skills affected Africa’s response to COVID-19 – ATU Boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lack of ICT skills affected Africa’s response to COVID-19 – ATU Boss     Africa’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was greatly hampered by the shortage of digital skills across its countries. This was disclosed by Mr. John Omo, Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) at the Digital Africa Summit hosted by Huawei Technologies […]

