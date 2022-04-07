NSITF faults NASS on N3.8bn remittance

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) has faulted claims by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee that it is owing to the Federal Government N3.8 billion as a result of its non-remittance of Operating Surplus Funds between 2013 and 2020. A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday, however, said the money cannot be described as revenue, given that the NSITF is a social security agency majorly funded from contributions of private-sector employers to procure cover on behalf of their employees

