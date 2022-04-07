News

NSITF faults NASS on N3.8bn remittance

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has faulted claims by the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee that the Fund owed the Federal Government N3.8 billion as a result of its nonremittance of Operating Surplus Funds between 2013-2020. A statement made available to newsmen by NSITF’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday in Abuja, however, noted that the funds cannot be described as revenue, given that NSITF was a social security agency majorly funded from contributions of private sector employers to procure cover on behalf of their employees The statement partly read: “The amount standing to the credit of the Employers Compensation Fund Account, does not fall under the operating surplus intended by Section 22 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“NSITF is a Non-Treasury Funded Parastatal and the 1per cent contribution can be likened to Insurance premium and not IGR. “The balance in the Fund’s account is meant to be invested in line with section 32(e) of the Employee Compensation Act 2010, in order to fulfil its obligations of payment of death claim, medical compensation and rehabilitation expenses as they occur; and not meant to be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

102 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

No fewer than 102 health workers in Nasarawa State have been infected with coronavirus. The figure was among the 299 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.. Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Nasarawa State, Dr. Peter Umaru, disclosed this to newsmen in Lafia. He said 77 of the infected healthcare workers […]
News

Suspend strike, return to courts FG begs JUSUN 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike, so normalcy could return to the courts when judicial officers return from the Easter holidays.   Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal at a conciliatory meeting between the Federal Government […]
News

2023 Igbo Presidency Project: Ohanaeze Youths declare war on PDP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that Igbos will join forces with other Nigerians to make the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a permanent opposition party in the country except they reverse the 2023 presidential ticket zoning formula.   OYC said that the PDP’s game plan of an open presidential contest was cleverly designed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica