NSITF faults NASS on N3.8bn remittance

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has faulted claims by the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee that the Fund owed the Federal Government N3.8 billion as a result of its nonremittance of Operating Surplus Funds between 2013-2020. A statement made available to newsmen by NSITF’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday in Abuja, however, noted that the funds cannot be described as revenue, given that NSITF was a social security agency majorly funded from contributions of private sector employers to procure cover on behalf of their employees The statement partly read: “The amount standing to the credit of the Employers Compensation Fund Account, does not fall under the operating surplus intended by Section 22 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“NSITF is a Non-Treasury Funded Parastatal and the 1per cent contribution can be likened to Insurance premium and not IGR. “The balance in the Fund’s account is meant to be invested in line with section 32(e) of the Employee Compensation Act 2010, in order to fulfil its obligations of payment of death claim, medical compensation and rehabilitation expenses as they occur; and not meant to be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.”

