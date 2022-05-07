News

NSITF harps on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during the week embarked on a road walk on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, to create awareness on the need to build a positive safety and healthy culture. According to the Manager, NSITF, Ikeja branch, Mrs. Opeyemi Adekoya, the activity was part of the programmes put in place by the organisation to celebrate the 2022 edition of the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

She noted that the theme of this year edition; Let’s act together to build a positive safety and health culture, was apt, as it captured the main role of her agency in the society, which she described as promoting the enforcement of occupational safety and health standard in the work place. Adekoya emphasised that her agency attached great importance to ensuring the rehabilitation of employees who suffer work related injuries, occupational diseases or disabilities, as well as the provision of a fair guaranteed and adequate compensation for all insured employees.

The NSITF boss, however, explained that the branch decided to embark on a road walk to celebrate the 2022 edition of the event with the understanding that it would not only create necessary awareness for the programme, but also to improve the staff’s overall health. According to her, the road walk exercise was able to increase the staff’s cardiovascular fitness, strengthened their bones, ensured the reduction of excess body fat and boosted their muscle power and endurance. “We chose to do a road walk bearing in mind the health benefits of such exercise, which include improved management of conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, joint and muscular pains or stiffness and diabetes, as well as increased cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness,” she stressed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IGP to arraign Ohakim over ‘threat to circulate nude photos’ of a lady

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The office of the inspector-general of police (IGP) will on February 15 arraign Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo State, over alleged harassment of one Chinyere Amuchinwa. The former governor is to be arraigned alongside one Chinedu Okpareke before Taiwo Taiwo, a Federal High Court judge, on a five-count charge bordering on cybercrime. Okpareke was […]
News Top Stories

17 Corps members deployed to Edo test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A total of 17 Corps members recently deployed to Edo State have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin for treatment. According to the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, who was in company of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the inspection tour of the infectious disease isolation […]
News

Huawei moves up ranking in fortune global 500 list

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Huawei’s ranking position in the global top 500 enterprises has improved from the 49th position in the year 2020 to 44th position presently. The privately employeeowned firm, Huawei entered the list for the first time in 2010, ranking 397th, and by 2020, when Huawei leapt from 72nd to 49th place, broke into the top 50 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica