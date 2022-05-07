NSITF harps on safety culture

The Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) during the week embarked on a road walk on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, to create awareness on the need to build a positive safety and healthy culture. According to the Manager, NSITF, Ikeja branch, Mrs. Opeyemi Adekoya, the activity was part of the programmes put in place by the organisation to celebrate the 2022 edition of the annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

She noted that the theme of this year edition; Let’s act together to build a positive safety and health culture, was apt, as it captured the main role of her agency in the society, which she described as promoting the enforcement of occupational safety and health standard in the work place. Adekoya emphasised that her agency attached great importance to ensuring the rehabilitation of employees who suffer work related injuries, occupational diseases or disabilities, as well as the provision of a fair guaranteed and adequate compensation for all insured employees.

The NSITF boss, however, explained that the branch decided to embark on a road walk to celebrate the 2022 edition of the event with the understanding that it would not only create necessary awareness for the programme, but also to improve the staff’s overall health. According to her, the road walk exercise was able to increase the staff’s cardiovascular fitness, strengthened their bones, ensured the reduction of excess body fat and boosted their muscle power and endurance. “We chose to do a road walk bearing in mind the health benefits of such exercise, which include improved management of conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, joint and muscular pains or stiffness and diabetes, as well as increased cardiovascular and pulmonary fitness,” she stressed.

