News

NSITF owes FG N3.8bn-Reps’ C’ttee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of House of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Funds in commercial banks and the infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hon Unyime Idem, yesterday disclosed that the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), was owning the Federal Government N3.8 billion.

 

He disclosed this at the continuation of the investigative hearing of the ad-hoc committee. He explained that the amount represented the figure, which was not remitted to the government by the agency from 2016 to 2018.

 

Idem noted that the agency submitted audited financial statements for only this period and the debt figure was arrived at by the committee from the documents it received.

 

He said: “These figures are extracted from documents that they submitted before us. I wonder what would happen by the time they fully submit all the documents required by this committee.”

 

According to him, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) was yet to remit N268 million to the Federal Government, which covered the period from 2015 to 2020.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

OML 143: NNPC, SEEPCO sign multi-million dollar gas deal

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

The gas development and commercialisation programme of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) received a boost yesterday with the execution of the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 Gas Development Agreement (GDA) by NNPC and its partner, Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO). A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, […]
News

Reps task security agencies on safety of girls, women

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Intelligence to fast track the investigations into the killing of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola in Lagos state and ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to justice. T he decision was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored […]
News

Taking the real estate industry to the next level is founder and CEO of ‘Kinetic Real Estate’ – Kevin jay Sengson Cruz’.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

His intense focus and passion to excel in his field of work has taken his success to greater heights. Some entrepreneurs are born to succeed in their life while some are born to rule the world, and Kevin Cruz comes in the latter category. Having done exceptionally well in his career as a real estate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica