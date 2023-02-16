News

NSITF replaces 25-year-old condition of service, directors redeployed

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Newly constituted mana g e m e n t team of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has unveiled new condition of service for staff, 25 years after subsisting conditions of service were adopted, New Telegraph gathered on Wednesday in Abuja. A senior employee of the agency, who confirmed the review of staff condition of service to our correspondent, also informed this medium that NSITF’s new Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Mau opren Allagoa, officially took charge on Tuesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the new MD broke the cheering news to an elated staff in her maiden meeting with the NSITF employees. A source said: “For 25 years, our agency has been operating same condition of service for staff without any form of amendments to reflect prevailing realities.

“The new condition of service has a room for amendments. It takes effect this week. The new MD announced this yesterday when she addressed staff.” He said the elevation of Allagoa, formerly Executive Director, Administration, to the current position of MD, also led to swapping of positions in the top echelon at NISTF. “Mr Modu Gana retained his position as the Executive Director, Operations while Mr Adedeji Adegoke becomes the Executive Director, Finance, Investment & Estate, and Professor G.O.C Okenwa is the new Executive Director, Admin,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “The General Manager, Corporate Affairs/Board Secretary, Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday, formally introduced Mrs Allagoa as head of executive management team to members of staff. “The MD assured the staff of NSITF that the new management was ready to work and serve everybody objectively. She hinted of the new conditions of service, designed to take care of welfare issues, and to boost staff morale.” According to the source, the new MD during her meeting with staff solicited their cooperation and urged them to put in their optimum best in line with the new Performance Management System that has replaced the existing APER form.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Waiting game continues on Anam-Otuocha- Kogi-Abuja project

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

This year’s flood disaster in Anambra State and its neighbouring states, no doubt, painted the picture of hopelessness among the affected communities within the coastal lines. It is however not strange that every year, the Anambra North Senatorai District and its Kogi and Enugu kits and kin pass through the crucibles while managing the much […]
News

Why we removed reciprocity fees for Nigerian visa applicants – US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The United States says it removed the reciprocity fee for visa applicants imposed in 2019 because the Nigerian government removed additional fees on US citizens applying for Nigerian visas. In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, it said the reciprocity fee will […]
News

COVID-19: Lalong directs arrest of defaulters

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

P lateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has directed the State COVID-19 Task Force to start arresting defaulters in six Local governments Areas of the state. The Local Government Areas are those with the highest prevalence increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have disregarded the guidelines put in place […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica