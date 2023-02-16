NSITF replaces 25-year-old condition of service, directors redeployed

Newly constituted mana g e m e n t team of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has unveiled new condition of service for staff, 25 years after subsisting conditions of service were adopted, New Telegraph gathered on Wednesday in Abuja. A senior employee of the agency, who confirmed the review of staff condition of service to our correspondent, also informed this medium that NSITF’s new Managing Director/CEO, Mrs Mau opren Allagoa, officially took charge on Tuesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the new MD broke the cheering news to an elated staff in her maiden meeting with the NSITF employees. A source said: “For 25 years, our agency has been operating same condition of service for staff without any form of amendments to reflect prevailing realities.

“The new condition of service has a room for amendments. It takes effect this week. The new MD announced this yesterday when she addressed staff.” He said the elevation of Allagoa, formerly Executive Director, Administration, to the current position of MD, also led to swapping of positions in the top echelon at NISTF. “Mr Modu Gana retained his position as the Executive Director, Operations while Mr Adedeji Adegoke becomes the Executive Director, Finance, Investment & Estate, and Professor G.O.C Okenwa is the new Executive Director, Admin,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “The General Manager, Corporate Affairs/Board Secretary, Mrs Ijeoma Okoronkwo, yesterday, formally introduced Mrs Allagoa as head of executive management team to members of staff. “The MD assured the staff of NSITF that the new management was ready to work and serve everybody objectively. She hinted of the new conditions of service, designed to take care of welfare issues, and to boost staff morale.” According to the source, the new MD during her meeting with staff solicited their cooperation and urged them to put in their optimum best in line with the new Performance Management System that has replaced the existing APER form.

