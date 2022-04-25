Business

NSITF: Retirees threaten agency over unpaid pension

Retirees of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have threatened to picket the premises of the agency over unpaid pensions.

 

The retirees under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) alleged that the Fund had refused to pay the 2019 consequential pension adjustment and refund of computed non-remitted contributory pension reductions approved by the Federal Government.

 

They lamented that their pension was last reviewed in July 2010, noting that the NSITF had also not paid the unremitted deductions of their contributory pensions, which were computed since December 2021. According to the NUP Chairman, NSITF branch, Aham Mbazigwe- Akonye, and Secretary, Olutekunbi Ayodele, the fund has also not paid the contributory pensions deducted between July 2004 and November 2006 from its former workers’ salaries.

 

They appealed for the intervention of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is the supervising minister of NSITF.

Mbazigwe-Akonye stated that the non-payment of the adjusted pension had worsened the conditions of pensioners, stressing that many NUP members had died due to their inability to afford medical treatment.

 

He said: “Our members are living in perpetual poverty as life is becoming more difficult due to the harsh economic realities in the country. A situation where some pensioners are earning about N7,000 monthly pension is absurd, ridiculous, unthinkable and unacceptable.

 

