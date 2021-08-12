NSITF: Retooling for optimum service delivery

New management team at NSITF unfolded a number of strategies to reposition the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) agency in order to consign it’s undignified past into history, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Up until last year when an avalanche of news headlines popped up pertaining to a N3.4 billion misappropriation, the Nigeria Social Trust Fund (NISTF) was relatively an obscure agency of government. Conceived initially in 1961 by an Act of Parliament known as National Provident Fund (NPF), the scheme aims at providing poverty alleviation measures in the country.

In its formative years, it targeted employees in the private sector, to protect them from financial difficulties in case of causality or cessation of employment. It metamorphosed to NISTF in 1993 with expanded scope in mandate covering both private and public employees.

All employees are mandated to make a monthly contribution of six per cent of their basic salary. In the event of demise, the accumulated sum along with accrued interest is paid to the beneficiary. Hitherto, the Fund was delivering on her prescribed mandates of catering for workrelated accidents, including but not limited to accidents and injuries to employees quietly, devoid of media attention.

The bursting of N3.4 billion fraud and the spill-over effect, which led to the sack of former top echelon of management by President Muhammadu Buhari, was one incident that spotlights NSITF to the consciousness of most Nigerians. In one fell swoop hinged on the need to sanitise NSITF, President Muhammadu Buhari relieved the former Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Fund, Mr. Bayo Somefun, Executive Directors in charge of Finance, Jasper Azuatalam; Investment, Operations and Administration, Tijani Sulaiman and Human Resources, Mrs Olukemi Nelson, of their positions. Also dismissed were the nine top management officers, hitherto, on suspension alongside the MD and EDs.

The decision, which took effect from July 1, 2020, was as a sequel to the approval of the recommendations in the report of the Presidential Joint Board and Audit Investigation Panel set up by the president in July 2020 to investigate the infractions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Financial Regulations in NSITF. With the cleaning of NSITF’s augean stable on the recommendation of President Buhari, the agency has picked pieces of its broken parts preparing for enhanced service delivery under leadership of new management.

Renewed vision

To give the Fund a break from its past, President Buhari, in May this year, approved the appointment of Dr Michael Akabogu as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). Appointed alongside the MD are Mrs. Caroline Akinwale, Executive Director Finance and Investment, Mrs. Maureen Allagoa, Executive Director Administration and Mr. Modu Gana, Executive Director (operations).

The MD and his co-pilots were given a stricter headstart directive of refocusing the Fund to perform its noblest roles, which include compensation to insured employees in case of work-related diseases, disability, injuries or death.

This holds when such a demise happens in the workplace or outside it. Also on task for NSITF newest team is to improve on the fund’s prompt response to employees’ requests. Accountability and transparency are two by-words signed by the Akabogu-led team. Speaking about the renewed vision handed to the new team at a recent media chat, Akabogu, flanked by his directors, said his team had hit the ground running.

In the new NSITF, he said employees were kings. Akabogu said employees would be given royal treatment with respect to prompt service delivery. In the new dispensation, injured employees need not going to wait for two weeks or more to get compensation.

In the new order, duration for employee compensation has been shortened. “Our primary mandate is to take care of injured employees. Before we had a 14-day period – the time that the case is reported to the time that the payment is made. “But when we came in, we decided that we have to develop a platform, which is currently in progress, that would enable us to monitor the movement of the files.

“Formerly, this was done manually, but using the new platform that we are putting in place – electronic platform – the process will become more efficient. “So, instead of the 14 days, we are targeting 10 to 11 days. At least we will be able to shed off three days,” he said.

He said the Fund would strive to improve on the current employers’ remittance of N180 billion in 10 years to a reasonable figure in the near future. The scheme, in 10 years, registered 200,000 employers, with 170,000 employers active. To forestall a repeat of fraud, which casts odium on the Fund’s reputation, the NSITF boss has put measures in place to guard against reoccurence. In fullness of time, he said the entire operations would be automated. “In the next few months, we will work to ensure that our operations are automated so as to be able to cut off some of these little issues. “Sometimes people make payments, but it doesn’t get to the state branches of the Fund because of some nuisances that disguise themselves as NSTIF officials and agencies. “They send various mails using the name of NSITF and the people that fall prey to that send money to them, thinking they are our agents. These are some of the things we will ensure are cut down. “You might come across these ponzi schemes that ask people to pay money into an NSITF account after which the amount will be doubled. Those are not NSITF members. “In the next three month you’ll be able to call us here and we will give you a clear review of what we have been able to achieve,” he added.

Expanding social security scope

NSITF ought to be more active in the provision of social security and catering for the society’s vulnerable. Reducing her mandate to paying employee compensation for injury at work place shows underutilizing the Fund’s potential. Inquiry by New Telegraph revealed the Fund’s scope was being expanded to include catering for vulnerable and old age groups. Advanced nations, which signed to the International Labor Organisation (ILO), have social security programmes in the form of old age and unemployment benefits for citizens. Currently , the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs undertakes Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), a social security service where help is given to the less privileged. An insider, in a chat with New Telegraph, said: “Our management is seeking National Assembly’s nod to give us powers to run social security in Nigeria, because our current mandate is close to it. “We currently run the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECS) where injured or dead employees of any organisation are compensated for their injuries or disabilities and in the case of death, the dependents are placed on some allowances until they graduate from university.”

Major manpower shake-up

To follow up with a new vision by the management, no fewer than 300 NSITF staff were reshuffled last week. The exercise saw staff being redeployed across various sections, departments and regions of the federation. A statement issued by the General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, explained that reshuffling of staff became imperative in order to complete the process of repositioning the agency. In the new setting, Mr Zwalda Ponkap, formerly General Manager Audit & Inspectorate was redeployed from Audit and Inspectorate Department to Finance department as General Manager/ Head of Finance while Mr Babatunde Adegoke, a Deputy General Manager and former acting Head of the Lagos Corporate Office was redeployed to Head the Investment & Treasury Management. Mr Nasir Mohammed, an Assistant General Manager Kaduna Regional Office was redeployed to ICT Head Office as the Head of Department while Mr Lateef Musa, formerly General Manager Enforcement redeployed to Lagos Regional Office as the Regional Manager. Also, Mr Geoffrey Otokito, formerly Deputy General Manager APRD was redeployed to serve as Regional Manager, Port Harcourt Region. The statement added: “The exercise, which had been duly communicated to staff, saw the redistribution of 300 out of the over 5,000 staff strength of the Fund. ”All officers affected are encouraged to make good use of the opportunity as the redeployments are targeted at improving productivity, retooling, relearning, capacity building and ensuring that all hands are on deck towards achieving the Mandate of the Fund.

Changing narrative

An insider with years of experience, Akabogu, appointed in March this year, acknowledged that the task before his team was daunting, but achievable. Taking over from acting Managing Director /Chief Executive, Dr. Kelly Nwagha, he urged staff of the Fund to refocus on their relationship with each other, while assuring them that further appointments and responsibilities would be merit-based. “I am humbled by this privilege, but more importantly, this appointment is coming at a time when the Fund is undergoing various levels of restructuring based on various past challenges,” Akabogu said.

Last line

The task of re-engineering NSITF to fulfill her mandates and serve the targeted audiences isn’t a child’s play by any means considering the agency’s recent travails. The new team has, however, vowed to get the task done.

