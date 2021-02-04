News

NSITF staff to Minister: Redeem your image, corporate governance profile

Stakeholders at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has asked the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, to take immediate steps to right the wrongs inflicted on the executive directors, some management staff and other stakeholders in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). This, they said was to save the organisation from being further vandalised by some greed personalities who were not interested in the growth and sustainability of the parastatal, because this was the only employees’ compensation organisation.

The stakeholders in an open letter addressed to Ngige and signed by one Mohammed Sule, observed that the minister’s image had dwindled because of his poor handling of the NSITF saga and other issues in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

The aggrieved stakeholders, who lauded the achievements of Ngige as governor of Anambra State, regretted, however, that the minister’s corporate governance profile as illustrated by the alleged shabby handling of the NSITF saga had taken a beating and urged him to act fast to correct the perception.

“The first breach of corporate governance standards you generously committed was the suspension of the executive and some management staff of NSITF on July 2, 2020 without recourse to the Board of the Fund, except probably the Chairman, Prince Austin Enajemo- Esire, who you imported to replace Chief Frank Kokori, who you rejected.

