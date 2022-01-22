News

NSITF to prosecute recalcitrant employers

…pays N.867b claims in 2021

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) has vowed to prosecute recalcitrant employers even as the Fund paid the sum of N857, 754, 394.51 as claims in 2021. Managing Director of the 2022 Management Performance Review Conference, Dr. Mike Akabogu who spoke at the opening ceremony of the process in Abuja, charged the staff of the agency to work harder towards the consolidation of its strategic reforms. Akabogu noted that the agency was being reformed to raise the bar of performance, hence the need for continuous cross-level engagement of the workforce to engender synergy needed for the achievement of target goals.

He said: “In our quest for the optimum realization of the mandate of the Employee Compensation Act, we must continue to raise the bar by implementing landmark decisions for our strategic reform. Hence, we deem it necessary to continually engage our workforce so that the activities of various departments and units will be streamlined for easy realization of our core targets and objectives. That’s why we are here today. “We are here for stock-taking, to measure our performance in the previous year. How did we fare? What are the obstacles, the challenges? The feedback is necessary for the re-engineering of our strategic reforms and setting the tone for year 2022 and beyond.”

 

