NSITF to prosecute recalcitrant employers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…pays N.867b claims in 2021

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has vowed to prosecute recalcitrant employers even as the Fund has paid the sum of N857, 754, 394.51 as claims in 2021.
Managing Director of the 2022 Management Performance Review Conference Dr. Mike Akabogu, who spoke at the opening in Abuja, charged the staff of the agency to work harder towards the consolidation of its strategic reforms.
Akabogu noted that the agency was being reformed to raise the bar of performance, hence the need for continuous cross-level engagement of the workforce to engender synergy needed for the achievement of target goals.
He said: “In our quest for the optimum realization of the mandate of the Employee Compensation Act, we must continue raising the bar, by implementing landmark decisions for our strategic reform. Hence, we deem it necessary to continually engage our workforce so that the activities of various departments and units will be streamlined for easy realization of our core targets and objectives. That’s why we are here today.
“We are here for stock-taking, to measure our performance in the previous year. How did we fare? What are the obstacles, the challenges? The feedback is necessary for the re-engineering of our strategic reforms and setting the tone for year 2022 and beyond.
“Our new approach is horizontal, hence the decision to invite the branch managers across the country, who are frontline leaders in the organisation to give first-hand account of service to the fund. It was the regional managers who did so hitherto.
“The new format will enable senior managers appreciate the challenges on the ground and the way forward as well as work in sync with the Fund’s dynamic model for the consolidation of gains made all for efficiency and greater productivity.”

 

