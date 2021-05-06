Health

NSITF urges employers to invest in work safety

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has urged employers to invest more in Resilient Occupational Safety and Health (OSH System) as a preventive measure for accident, death, disabilities and occupational diseases that occur in the course of work.

The Assistant General Manager/ Branch Manager, NSITF, Agege Branch, Mrs Muibat .O. AlabI made the call in Lagos during the walk to mark the 2021 World Day For Safety and Health at Work, organised by the NSITF, Agege Branch. According to Alabi, preventing accidents is a cheaper alternative to paying for medical expenses or death that could occur if necessary safety measures are not adhered to, adding that a lot of employees have become disabled due to accidents at work place.

She said even though the Employees Compensation Scheme which NSITF manages pays compensation for work related accidents, death, disability and occupational disease, it is of utmost importance to avoid accidents at work place. The theme of the 2021 World Day For Safety and Health at Work is ‘Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to Crises: Invest Now In Resilient Occupational, Safety and Health (OSH System)’.

In her speech, she said the World Day For Safety and Health at Work which was marked by the NSITF on April 28, is internationally celebrated by the International Labor Organisation (ILO). According to her, the World Day For Safety and Health at Work is an annual event majorly to sensitise the employer and the employees on the need to keep up on safety.

“We are sensitising everybody that safety is everybody’s business and that prevention is better and cheaper than cure. So, we implore all the employees out there to keep up on safety. Also, they should make use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ensure that their work environment is safety wise so that they can actually work safely”. She further said that the NSITF is saddled with implementing the employee’s development scheme which is basically to pay compensation to accident victims if the accident, injury, ill health and disabilities occur in the course of work or in the workplace and we expect that employers will pay on behalf of the employee.

To actualise this, one per cent of the workers monthly income is the minimum contribution to the NSITF. During the event, the staff of the NSITF accompanied by some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) walked through Ogba, creating awareness about the day for people.

They walked from their office at Wemco Road through the Ogba Market Shopping Arcade, ijaiye and then to Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Market ijaiye Ogba and from there they returned to the office of the NSITF. On her part, the Principal Manager, Enforcement, Mrs Ngozi Okwuegbe who spoke in Igbo language said that sicknesses, accidents, deaths and other unforeseen circumstances were inevitable. “In this regard we need insurance.” She said in the case of death, the NSITF trains the children of the deceased until the last child is 21 years old and finishes from the University just with one per cent taken out from the fellow’s monthly salary or earning.

