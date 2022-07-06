News

NSITF: We paid N306m claims, compensation to injured employees

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said the sum of N306,554,896.23 was paid to injured employees as claims and compensations in the last four months. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive, of NSITF, Dr. Michael Akabogu, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during an interactive session with the media, noted that the compensations served as cover for medical expenses refund, loss of productivity, disability benefits to injured employees, death benefits to next of kin of deceased employees among others. Represented by the Executive Director, Administration, Maureen Allagoa, he hinted that the Fund and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), were currently working towards effecting some reviews to the employees compensation scheme, following new challenges thrown up by the emergence of COVID-19 globally.

 

